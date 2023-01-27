Head to Head Review: theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for theglobe.com and Direct Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Direct Digital has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.74%. Given Direct Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A Direct Digital $38.14 million 1.70 -$1.51 million ($62.19) -0.07

This table compares theglobe.com and Direct Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

theglobe.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Direct Digital.

Profitability

This table compares theglobe.com and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -1,450.46% Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of theglobe.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.3% of Direct Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Direct Digital beats theglobe.com on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, Inc. operates as a shell company, which engages in an online community with registered members and users in the United States and abroad. The company was founded by Todd V. Krizelman and Stephan J. Paternot on May 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

