Head to Head Comparison: Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) & First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Niles Financial and Oconee Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares First Niles Financial and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial 24.95% 5.98% 0.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of First Niles Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Niles Financial and Oconee Federal Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial $18.05 million 7.46 $4.10 million $0.82 29.27

Oconee Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats First Niles Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, and home equity line of credit; and commercial loans and commercial line of credit. Further, the company provides other services, which include e-banking and night depository services, debit and ATM cards, safe deposit boxes, direct and I.R.A. certificates of deposit products, and others. First Niles Financial, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses located in Oconee and Pickens counties in South Carolina, and Stephens and Rabun counties in Georgia. The company was founded on January 1, 2011 and is headquartered in Seneca, SC.

