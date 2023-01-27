HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.40-$17.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.50 billion-$63.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.81 billion. HCA Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.40-17.60 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HCA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.21. 1,086,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,324. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.28 and a 200 day moving average of $218.73.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.25.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

