Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion. Hasbro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.43-$4.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.78. 940,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,739. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

