Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion. Hasbro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.43-$4.45 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.
Hasbro Stock Performance
HAS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.78. 940,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,739. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
