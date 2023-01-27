Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion. Hasbro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.43-$4.45 EPS.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.
NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.78. 940,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,739. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $105.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 71.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 543,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 225,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 166,200 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 189.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 98,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
