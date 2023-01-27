Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Harrow Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

Insider Activity at Harrow Health

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 25,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,367.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $334,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,367.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Boll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $33,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,553.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,360 shares of company stock worth $393,561 in the last ninety days. 14.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Stories

