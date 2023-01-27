Harmony (ONE) Hits Market Capitalization of $253.35 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $253.35 million and $19.84 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00401348 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,465.12 or 0.28169539 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00591354 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,763,371,827 coins and its circulating supply is 13,043,446,827 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

