Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $411.25

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 411.25 ($5.09) and traded as high as GBX 448.56 ($5.55). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 440 ($5.45), with a volume of 324,195 shares traded.

Hargreaves Services Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 396.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 411.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.12 million and a PE ratio of 423.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Hargreaves Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and major earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste services; logistics services; and mining and quarrying services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.