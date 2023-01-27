Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $179.48

Shares of Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.48 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 175.20 ($2.17). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.23), with a volume of 3,535 shares changing hands.

Hansa Investment Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £206.40 million and a PE ratio of 1,075.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 180.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 36.86 and a quick ratio of 36.86.

Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

