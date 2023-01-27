Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.26 and last traded at $51.34. 300,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,374,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,350. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.