Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.
Haivision Systems Price Performance
Shares of TSE HAI traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.18. 21,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,089. The firm has a market cap of C$91.68 million and a PE ratio of 39.75. Haivision Systems has a 12 month low of C$2.11 and a 12 month high of C$6.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Haivision Systems Company Profile
