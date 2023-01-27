Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE HAI traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.18. 21,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,089. The firm has a market cap of C$91.68 million and a PE ratio of 39.75. Haivision Systems has a 12 month low of C$2.11 and a 12 month high of C$6.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

