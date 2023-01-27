Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Trading Up 8%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 105,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 108,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $216.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.84 million. Hagerty had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

