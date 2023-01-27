GXChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $33.68 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. GXChain has a total market cap of $33.68 million and $1,265.93 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009247 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005190 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

