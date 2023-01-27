Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.53.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $87.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.67. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,756 shares of company stock valued at $325,630 and sold 10,363 shares valued at $946,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 545,464 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after buying an additional 408,535 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,742,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,413,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

