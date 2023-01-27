Guggenheim Boosts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $21.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.21. Life Time Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.85 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 18.73%. Analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.