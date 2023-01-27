Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

GPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday.

GPI stock opened at $206.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.81 and its 200-day moving average is $176.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $206.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.99 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 4.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 36.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.32%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,389,582.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,389,582.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,215 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

