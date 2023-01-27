Grin Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $863,273.25 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,124.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00381303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016575 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.00766399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00094567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00585976 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00191650 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

