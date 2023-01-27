Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Trading Up 0.7%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €26.16 ($28.43) and last traded at €25.74 ($27.98). Approximately 73,636 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.56 ($27.78).

Several analysts recently commented on GLJ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on Grenke in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on Grenke in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on Grenke in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.84, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

