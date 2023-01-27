Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Graco by 38.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Graco by 136.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Graco by 10.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Graco by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Graco by 12.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Graco stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,460. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

