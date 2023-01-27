Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Down to $11.52

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $10.99. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 1,322,316 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Articles

