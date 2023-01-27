Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.14

Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and traded as high as $13.83. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 21,994 shares trading hands.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 26.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 953,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the second quarter worth $515,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

