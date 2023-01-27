Goldfinch (GFI) Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002639 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $219,014.88 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00402284 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.14 or 0.28237365 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00581351 BTC.

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,845,820 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

