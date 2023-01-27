Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $80,965.93 and $14,722.22 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

