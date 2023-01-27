Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Acquired by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,502 shares during the period. Gold Fields makes up 1.1% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE GFI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,112. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gold Fields Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.