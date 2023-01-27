Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 127,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,091,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $765.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 363,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

