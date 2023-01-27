Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,300 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 981,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,772,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Global Tech Industries Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 289,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,871. Global Tech Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

