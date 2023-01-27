Glenview Trust Co Invests $189,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $66,723,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $40,883,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $37,469,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of WBD opened at $15.00 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. Macquarie lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.