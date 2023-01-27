Glenview Trust Co Has $233,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,285.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,253 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.14 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.