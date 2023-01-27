Glenview Trust Co Has $208,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

Northern Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $127.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

