Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244,624 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $33.56. 2,128,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,743. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

