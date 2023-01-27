Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.09% of Everest Re Group worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.26. 35,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,788. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.80 and its 200 day moving average is $299.01. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $361.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.