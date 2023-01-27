Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $9.15 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Travelers Companies stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.09. The company had a trading volume of 526,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,468. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

