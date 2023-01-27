Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.81. The stock had a trading volume of 201,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,949. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.01 and its 200 day moving average is $209.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

