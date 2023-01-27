Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,442 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.63. 462,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,076. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

