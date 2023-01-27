Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $5.30 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,039 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 802,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $23,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536,701. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

