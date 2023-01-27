Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10.13 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110,514 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of PerkinElmer worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.90.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 1.1 %

PKI stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.51. The stock had a trading volume of 99,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,298. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $190.56.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

