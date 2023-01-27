Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,383 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.08. 349,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,255. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $252.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.19 and a 200-day moving average of $201.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

