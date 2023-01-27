Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 642,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,983 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,110,781. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

