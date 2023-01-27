Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 45,092 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 505.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,092 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.46. 1,065,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.52.

