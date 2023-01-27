Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 285,449 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 716,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,449 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Certara were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 9,193.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth about $117,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Trading Down 0.4 %

CERT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. 125,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $28.62.

Insider Transactions at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $177,749.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,860.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,017,803 shares of company stock worth $450,292,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.