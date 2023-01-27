Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 182,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBCI. Stephens lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after acquiring an additional 346,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,100,000 after acquiring an additional 145,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

