Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the December 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 232.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Georg Fischer from CHF 70 to CHF 72 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Georg Fischer alerts:

Georg Fischer Stock Performance

Georg Fischer stock remained flat at $66.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Georg Fischer has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $66.35.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Georg Fischer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georg Fischer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.