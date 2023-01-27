Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $632.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $632.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.30. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $553.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

