Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 164.2% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generation Income Properties

In other news, CEO David Sobelman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,350.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.66% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of GIPR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 29,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,683. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is presently -20.09%.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

