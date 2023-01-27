Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) COO Sells $14,984.20 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) COO Antoinette Paone sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $14,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Generation Bio Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. 155,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $363.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Generation Bio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

