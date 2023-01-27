General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Raised by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 319.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,207 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $443,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,483 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,694,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,906,000 after acquiring an additional 55,669 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Motors by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,134,000 after acquiring an additional 462,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

GM opened at $36.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

