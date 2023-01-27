General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co grew its position in General Mills by 29.1% during the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.7% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,159,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in General Mills by 7.4% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 39.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,821 shares of company stock worth $8,342,028 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

