General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $248.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $269.00.
General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %
GD opened at $228.11 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $205.08 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.
Institutional Trading of General Dynamics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
