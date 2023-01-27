General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $248.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $269.00.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

GD opened at $228.11 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $205.08 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.