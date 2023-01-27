Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Generac worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after buying an additional 422,280 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.