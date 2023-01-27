GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $339.09

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 339.09 ($4.20) and traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.27). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 334.80 ($4.15), with a volume of 313,174 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.52) to GBX 515 ($6.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.67) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 337.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 427.39. The stock has a market cap of £865.24 million and a P/E ratio of 34,280.00.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

